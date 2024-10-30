China Everbright Bank Releases Q3 2024 Financial Results

China Everbright Bank Co (HK:6818) has released an update.

China Everbright Bank has published its unaudited financial results for the third quarter of 2024, prepared under International Financial Reporting Standards. The report highlights the company’s adherence to regulatory requirements, ensuring transparency and accountability in its financial disclosures. Investors may find this update insightful for assessing the bank’s performance and strategic direction.

