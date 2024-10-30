China Everbright Bank Announces Interim Dividend for 2024

China Everbright Bank Co (HK:6818) has released an update.

China Everbright Bank has announced an interim dividend of RMB 1.04 per 10 shares for the first half of 2024, pending shareholder approval. The specific details regarding the payment date and currency exchange rate for this dividend are yet to be disclosed. Investors are keen to see how this will impact the bank’s stock performance in the coming months.

For further insights into HK:6818 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.