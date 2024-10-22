China Eastern Airlines Postpones Shareholders Meetings, Adds Resolution

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited Class H (HK:0670) has released an update.

China Eastern Airlines has announced the postponement of its 2024 first extraordinary general meeting and H Shareholders Class Meeting to November 8, 2024, while maintaining the same venue. The book closure period for determining the eligible shareholders to attend and vote at these meetings will be from November 5 to November 8, 2024. An additional resolution regarding the election of Liu Tiexiang as a director will also be proposed at the rescheduled meeting.

