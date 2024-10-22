News & Insights

Stocks

China Eastern Airlines Postpones Shareholders Meetings, Adds Resolution

October 22, 2024 — 09:10 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited Class H (HK:0670) has released an update.

China Eastern Airlines has announced the postponement of its 2024 first extraordinary general meeting and H Shareholders Class Meeting to November 8, 2024, while maintaining the same venue. The book closure period for determining the eligible shareholders to attend and vote at these meetings will be from November 5 to November 8, 2024. An additional resolution regarding the election of Liu Tiexiang as a director will also be proposed at the rescheduled meeting.

For further insights into HK:0670 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.