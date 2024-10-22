China Eastern Airlines Announces EGM and Director Election

News & Insights

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited Class H (HK:0670) has released an update.

China Eastern Airlines is set to hold its 2024 first extraordinary general meeting on November 8, where shareholders will vote on the election of Liu Tiexiang as a director. The company has issued a revised proxy form to accommodate this additional resolution. Shareholders are encouraged to submit the revised form to ensure their voting preferences are accurately represented.

