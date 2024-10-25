China Dongxiang Sees Decline in Kappa Store Sales

China Dongxiang (Group) Co (HK:3818) has released an update.

China Dongxiang reported a decline in retail performance for its Kappa-branded stores, with sales dropping by mid-to-high single digits for the first half of FY2024/25. Same-store sales also faced a significant decrease, ranging from low 10% to 20% year-on-year for the second quarter. The company saw a net reduction in its number of stores, closing 11 outlets by the end of September 2024.

