China Development Bank’s Major Renewable Energy Lease Deal

November 06, 2024 — 10:10 am EST

China Development Bank Financial Leasing Co Ltd Class H (HK:1606) has released an update.

China Development Bank Financial Leasing Co., Ltd. has entered into a significant finance lease arrangement, acquiring photovoltaic power generation equipment worth RMB1.84 billion from China Energy Engineering Group Shaanxi Electric Power Design Institute Co., Ltd. This transaction, classified as discloseable, involves leasing the assets for 204 months to Chengde Zhuoyun Information Technology Co., Ltd. The agreement demonstrates the company’s strategic investment in renewable energy projects in China.

