China Development Bank’s Major Renewable Energy Lease Deal

China Development Bank Financial Leasing Co Ltd Class H (HK:1606) has released an update.

China Development Bank Financial Leasing Co., Ltd. has entered into a significant finance lease arrangement, acquiring photovoltaic power generation equipment worth RMB1.84 billion from China Energy Engineering Group Shaanxi Electric Power Design Institute Co., Ltd. This transaction, classified as discloseable, involves leasing the assets for 204 months to Chengde Zhuoyun Information Technology Co., Ltd. The agreement demonstrates the company’s strategic investment in renewable energy projects in China.

For further insights into HK:1606 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.