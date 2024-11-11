China Development Bank Reports October 2024 Net Asset Value

China Development Bank International Investment Ltd. (HK:1062) has released an update.
China Development Bank International Investment Ltd. reported an unaudited consolidated net asset value per share of HK$0.3461 as of October 31, 2024, with over 2.9 billion shares in issue. This update provides investors with a snapshot of the company’s current financial standing, essential for assessing stock performance.
