China Datang Corp Reports Asset Growth in Q3 2024

China Datang Corporation Renewable Power Co., Ltd. has released its unaudited financial figures for Q3 2024, revealing total assets amounting to RMB 108.48 billion, up from RMB 101.60 billion at the end of 2023. The company’s current assets have increased, driven by a significant rise in trade receivables. Investors should note that these figures are prepared according to Chinese Accounting Standards and have not been audited.

