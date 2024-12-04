China Datang Corp. Announces EGM and Member Registration Closure

China Datang Corp. Renewable Power Co. Ltd. Class H (HK:1798) has released an update.

China Datang Corp. Renewable Power Co. Ltd. has announced the closure of its register of members in preparation for an extraordinary general meeting scheduled on December 27, 2024. Shareholders wishing to participate must ensure their transfer documents are submitted by December 18, 2024. This move is part of the company’s ongoing efforts to engage with its investors effectively.

