News & Insights

Stocks

China Datang Corp. Announces EGM and Member Registration Closure

December 04, 2024 — 07:39 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

China Datang Corp. Renewable Power Co. Ltd. Class H (HK:1798) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

China Datang Corp. Renewable Power Co. Ltd. has announced the closure of its register of members in preparation for an extraordinary general meeting scheduled on December 27, 2024. Shareholders wishing to participate must ensure their transfer documents are submitted by December 18, 2024. This move is part of the company’s ongoing efforts to engage with its investors effectively.

For further insights into HK:1798 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.