China Construction Bank Announces VP Resignation

November 15, 2024 — 06:42 am EST

China Construction Bank (HK:0939) has released an update.

China Construction Bank has announced the resignation of Mr. Wang Bing as Executive Vice President and Secretary to the Board, effective November 15, 2024, due to a change of job. During his tenure, Mr. Wang significantly contributed to enhancing corporate finance capabilities and strengthening investor relations. The Board expressed deep gratitude for his service and appointed Chairman Zhang Jinliang to fulfill his duties temporarily.

