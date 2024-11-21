China Communications Services Unveils Key Meeting Resolutions

China Communications Services (HK:0552) has released an update.

China Communications Services has announced a supplemental notice for their Extraordinary General Meeting, rescheduled to December 10, 2024. The meeting will address resolutions including agreements with China Telecommunications Corporation and the appointment of KPMG as auditors. These developments are crucial for stakeholders as they outline strategic collaborations and financial oversight plans for the company.

