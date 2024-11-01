China Communications Construction Co. Announces Equity Sale

China Communications Construction Co (HK:1800) has released an update.

China Communications Construction Co. (CCCC) has announced a connected transaction involving the sale of equity interests in China Communications Property Service. The transaction, valued at over RMB 700 million, involves several subsidiaries and is subject to Hong Kong Listing Rules. This strategic move is part of CCCC’s ongoing efforts to streamline its operations and focus on core business areas.

