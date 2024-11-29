China CITIC Shareholders Approve Investment Strategy

China Huarong Asset Management Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:2799) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

China CITIC Financial Asset Management Co., Ltd. successfully held its fourth extraordinary general meeting of shareholders for 2024, where a special resolution on advancing investment allocation was overwhelmingly approved. The meeting saw participation from shareholders holding 76.22% of the company’s voting shares, with 99.7% voting in favor of the resolution. This move is expected to bolster the company’s strategic investment initiatives.

For further insights into HK:2799 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.