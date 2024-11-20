China CITIC Bank Strengthens Leadership with New Nomination

China CITIC Bank (HK:0998) has released an update.

China CITIC Bank has nominated Mr. Fu Yamin as a candidate for a non-executive director position on its board, highlighting his extensive experience in finance and management. This move is part of the bank’s strategic efforts to strengthen its leadership team with seasoned professionals. Investors and stakeholders will be watching closely as the bank aims to navigate the evolving financial landscape.

