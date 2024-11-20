News & Insights

China CITIC Bank Approves Key Resolutions at 2024 Meeting

November 20, 2024 — 07:20 am EST

China CITIC Bank (HK:0998) has released an update.

China CITIC Bank successfully held its second extraordinary general meeting of 2024, where key resolutions, including the 2024 interim profit distribution plan, were approved by an overwhelming majority vote. The meeting demonstrated strong shareholder engagement, with a significant percentage of voting shares represented.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

