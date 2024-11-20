China CITIC Bank Approves Key Resolutions at 2024 Meeting

China CITIC Bank (HK:0998) has released an update.

China CITIC Bank successfully held its second extraordinary general meeting of 2024, where key resolutions, including the 2024 interim profit distribution plan, were approved by an overwhelming majority vote. The meeting demonstrated strong shareholder engagement, with a significant percentage of voting shares represented.

