China CITIC Bank Adjusts 2024 Dividend Distribution

China CITIC Bank has announced an adjustment to its 2024 Interim Profit Distribution Plan due to an increase in the total number of issued ordinary shares from the conversion of its A Share convertible corporate bonds. The bank will maintain the total dividend payout while adjusting the distribution per share, resulting in a revised cash dividend of RMB1.825 per 10 shares. This adjustment ensures that shareholders continue to benefit from the bank’s profit distribution despite changes in share capital.

