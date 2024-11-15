China Carbon Neutral Enhances Stake in New Energy

China Carbon Neutral Development Group Limited (HK:1372) has released an update.

China Carbon Neutral Development Group Limited has completed the acquisition of a 60% equity stake in Zailiang New Energy, a lithium battery recycling company, for HK$30 million. This strategic move aims to strengthen their position in the new energy sector, especially in battery recycling and energy storage solutions. The acquisition is expected to bolster the group’s financial standing by consolidating Zailiang’s results into its financial statements.

For further insights into HK:1372 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.