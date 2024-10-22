China Bright Culture Group Clarifies Office Location

China Bright Culture Group (HK:1859) has released an update.

China Bright Culture Group has issued a clarification regarding the location of its head office and principal place of business in China, as stated in several of its recent financial reports and announcements. The correct address is Room 110–111, 4th floor, No. 40 Xiaoyun Road, Chaoyang District, Beijing. All other information in the reports remains unchanged.

