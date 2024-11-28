News & Insights

China Boqi Environmental Announces Share Buy-Back Plans

November 28, 2024 — 05:09 am EST

China Boqi Environmental (Holding) Co., Ltd. (HK:2377) has released an update.

China Boqi Environmental (Holding) Co., Ltd. is set to hold an extraordinary general meeting on December 20, 2024, to discuss a proposed voluntary cash offer for a share buy-back and a waiver for a potential general offer obligation. The company plans to repurchase up to 150,858,120 ordinary shares at HK$1.20 per share, reflecting strategic financial maneuvers to enhance shareholder value.

