China Boqi Environmental Announces Share Buy-Back Plans

China Boqi Environmental (Holding) Co., Ltd. (HK:2377) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
China Boqi Environmental (Holding) Co., Ltd. is set to hold an extraordinary general meeting on December 20, 2024, to discuss a proposed voluntary cash offer for a share buy-back and a waiver for a potential general offer obligation. The company plans to repurchase up to 150,858,120 ordinary shares at HK$1.20 per share, reflecting strategic financial maneuvers to enhance shareholder value.
For further insights into HK:2377 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- 3 Penny Stocks to Watch Now, 11/29/24
- Musk’s Tesla Gigafactories Continue to Pollute Environment, Report Says
- Amazon Plans Huge AI Spends to Stay in the Race with Big Tech
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.