China Boqi Environmental Announces Share Buy-Back Plans

China Boqi Environmental (Holding) Co., Ltd. is set to hold an extraordinary general meeting on December 20, 2024, to discuss a proposed voluntary cash offer for a share buy-back and a waiver for a potential general offer obligation. The company plans to repurchase up to 150,858,120 ordinary shares at HK$1.20 per share, reflecting strategic financial maneuvers to enhance shareholder value.

