China Bohai Bank Reports Strong Nine-Month Financials

China Bohai Bank Co., Ltd. reported an operating income of RMB 19.85 billion and a net profit of RMB 4.77 billion for the nine months ending September 30, 2024. The bank’s capital adequacy ratios met regulatory requirements, reflecting financial stability despite unaudited figures. Investors are advised to exercise caution as these figures have not yet been audited.

