China Bohai Bank Completes Major Debt Transfer

China Bohai Bank Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:9668) has released an update.

China Bohai Bank has successfully completed a major debt transfer, totaling approximately RMB25,603 million, through a public tender. The final transaction, valued at RMB20,724 million, was completed with Tianjin JR Assets Management Co., Ltd., reflecting a 30% discount on the total debts. The bank reports this transaction will not significantly impact its overall financial standing.

