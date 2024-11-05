China BlueChemical Announces Key Appointments at 2024 Meeting

China BlueChemical (HK:3983) has released an update.

China BlueChemical Ltd. has announced its first extraordinary general meeting of 2024, scheduled for December 20, where shareholders will vote on appointing new auditors and an executive director. The meeting will take place in Beijing, with a focus on strategic appointments to enhance the company’s governance. Shareholders are invited to participate in person or by proxy, with all documentation to be submitted in advance.

For further insights into HK:3983 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.