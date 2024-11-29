News & Insights

China Baoli Technologies Reports Reduced Interim Loss

November 29, 2024 — 09:39 am EST

China Baoli Technologies Holdings Ltd. (HK:0164) has released an update.

China Baoli Technologies Holdings Ltd. reported an interim loss of HK$7,962,000 for the six months ending September 30, 2024, showing a slight improvement from the HK$12,210,000 loss in the same period of 2023. Despite a decrease in revenue, the company managed to reduce its losses, attributed to a reversal of expected credit loss allowance and lower selling expenses. Investors may find the financial adjustments and cost management efforts noteworthy as the company navigates challenging market conditions.

