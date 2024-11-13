China Automotive Systems Sees Strong Sales Growth in Q3 2024

China Automotive ( (CAAS) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information China Automotive presented to its investors.

China Automotive Systems, Inc., a prominent provider of power steering components and systems in the Chinese automotive industry, operates through multiple joint ventures and serves notable car manufacturers both domestically and internationally.

In the third quarter of 2024, China Automotive Systems reported a significant 19.4% increase in net sales, reaching $164.2 million. The company also observed substantial growth in sales of Electric Power Steering (EPS) products, which now constitute a significant portion of its revenue.

Key financial highlights for the third quarter include a 6.5% increase in gross profit to $26.4 million, despite a decrease in gross margin. The company achieved an increase in income from operations by nearly 10% to $11.1 million. However, net income attributable to shareholders decreased to $5.5 million due to higher income tax expenses. Across the first nine months of 2024, the company saw a 10.8% rise in net sales and a 15.4% increase in gross profit, indicating solid performance.

Looking ahead, China Automotive Systems’ management remains optimistic about continued growth, supported by strong cash reserves and a positive market outlook. The company has raised its revenue guidance for the full year 2024, reflecting confidence in its strategic direction and market positioning.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.