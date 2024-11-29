China Apex Group Faces Lawsuits Over Patent Infringement

China Apex Group Ltd. (HK:2011) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

China Apex Group Ltd. is facing legal challenges as a zipper manufacturer has filed lawsuits against its subsidiaries, KEE Guangdong and KEE Zhejiang, in the Guangzhou Intellectual Property Court. The plaintiff claims infringement and seeks compensation, along with the cessation of production and destruction of inventory. The company is actively defending itself and monitoring the situation closely.

For further insights into HK:2011 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.