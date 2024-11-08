China Anchu Energy Storage Changes Auditors

China Anchu Energy Storage Group Ltd (HK:2399) has released an update.

China Anchu Energy Storage Group Ltd has announced a change in auditors, with Elite Partners CPA Limited resigning and Suya WWC CPA Limited taking over. The switch comes after Elite Partners was barred from auditing certain enterprises following a regulatory decision. The company assures that this transition will not affect the annual audit or the release of annual results.

