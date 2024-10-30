News & Insights

China Aircraft Leasing Reports Strong Asset Growth

October 30, 2024 — 07:40 am EDT

China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings (HK:1848) has released an update.

China Aircraft Leasing Group’s subsidiary, CALC (Tianjin), reported unaudited financials for the first nine months of 2024, showing total assets of RMB43,428.45 million and a net profit of RMB301.35 million. Despite robust asset growth, investors are advised to be cautious as these figures only reflect the subsidiary’s performance under different accounting standards.

