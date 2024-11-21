China 21st Century Education’s Strategic Loan Transactions

China 21st Century Education Group Limited (HK:1598) has released an update.
China 21st Century Education Group Limited has announced multiple loan agreements, resulting in several discloseable transactions as per Hong Kong’s Listing Rules. The company entered into these agreements with various educational entities from December 2023 to June 2024, with transactions exceeding certain percentage thresholds, triggering notification and announcement requirements. These financial moves underscore the company’s strategic financial assistance initiatives within the education sector.
