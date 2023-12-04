Chimerix Appoints Michelle LaSpaluto As CFO

(RTTNews) - Chimerix, Inc. (CMRX) said on Monday that it has promoted its Vice President of Corporate Financial Planning and Investor Relations, Michelle LaSpaluto, to Chief Financial Officer with effect from December 1.

Since joining Chimerix in 2011, LaSpaluto has served in various roles of increasing responsibility spanning finance, accounting, project planning, investor relations and strategy.

Prior to joining Chimerix, LaSpaluto was Senior Director of Accounting at AlphaVax.

