Chimeric Therapeutics Secures $5 Million for Trials

Chimeric Therapeutics has secured $5 million from institutional and professional investors to advance its CHM CDH17 CAR-T program through a Phase 1/2 trial. The capital raising, which includes a significant investment from Executive Chairman Paul Hopper, comes with a steep discount on share prices and aims to bolster the company’s clinical trial pipeline, including promising trials in cancer therapy. This strategic move reflects Chimeric’s commitment to leading the cell therapy space with innovative treatments.

