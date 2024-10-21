Chimeric Therapeutics Highlights Corporate Governance Commitment

Chimeric Therapeutics Ltd. (AU:CHM) has released an update.

Chimeric Therapeutics Ltd. has reinforced its commitment to robust corporate governance by aligning its practices with the ASX Corporate Governance Principles. The company emphasizes transparency, ethical conduct, and diversity, striving for a balanced board structure and fair executive performance assessments. This focus on strong governance and ethical management could be appealing to investors looking for stability and integrity in their stock portfolios.

