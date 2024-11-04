News & Insights

Chimeric Therapeutics Announces Extraordinary General Meeting

November 04, 2024 — 05:07 pm EST

Chimeric Therapeutics Ltd. (AU:CHM) has released an update.

Chimeric Therapeutics Ltd. is set to hold an Extraordinary General Meeting on December 4, 2024, both in-person and online, offering shareholders the chance to engage actively in the company’s strategic discussions. This meeting presents an opportunity for investors to stay informed and potentially influence the company’s future directions. Shareholders can participate virtually via a webcast or submit their votes using a proxy form.

