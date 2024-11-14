News & Insights

Chimeric Therapeutics Amends Constitution: Key Investor Insights

November 14, 2024 — 03:22 am EST

Chimeric Therapeutics Ltd. (AU:CHM) has released an update.

Chimeric Therapeutics Ltd. has amended its company constitution, highlighting key changes in share capital and shareholder rights. These developments could impact investor strategies and shareholdings, making it essential for market enthusiasts to stay informed. The adjustments aim to enhance corporate governance and shareholder engagement.

