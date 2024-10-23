Chimeric Therapeutics Advances AML Trial with CORE NK Therapy

Chimeric Therapeutics Ltd. (AU:CHM) has released an update.

Chimeric Therapeutics has successfully completed the dose-finding phase of their ADVENT-AML Phase 1B clinical trial, marking a significant step forward in the treatment of Acute Myeloid Leukemia. This trial explores the innovative use of CORE NK cell therapy in combination with standard treatments, offering new hope for elderly and transplant-ineligible patients. With promising safety results, the trial is set to progress by enrolling more patients with newly diagnosed AML.

For further insights into AU:CHM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.