Chilwa Minerals Ltd Approves Key Resolutions in AGM

November 06, 2024 — 11:02 pm EST

Chilwa Minerals Ltd (AU:CHW) has released an update.

Chilwa Minerals Ltd successfully passed all resolutions during its Annual General Meeting on November 7, 2024. Among the resolutions were the re-election of Alexander Shaw as a director and the approval of performance rights grants to key executives. These decisions mark a positive step forward for the company, which is likely to interest investors monitoring corporate governance and executive incentives.

