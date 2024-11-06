News & Insights

Chilwa Minerals Expands Exploration with Third Drill Rig

November 06, 2024 — 06:11 pm EST

Chilwa Minerals Ltd (AU:CHW) has released an update.

Chilwa Minerals Ltd is ramping up its exploration efforts at the Lake Chilwa Project by deploying a third drill rig to test mineral sands and rare earth elements. The company, supported by a service agreement with major shareholder Mota-Engil, has expanded its drilling program to 30,000 meters, aiming to enhance the quality of the Mposa mineral resource and explore other prospects. This strategic move comes as Chilwa anticipates faster assay turnaround times with the upcoming ALS separation lab, reinforcing its commitment to advancing exploration activities.

