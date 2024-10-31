News & Insights

Stocks

Chilwa Minerals Advances Rare Earth Exploration

October 31, 2024

Chilwa Minerals Ltd (AU:CHW) has released an update.

Chilwa Minerals Ltd has initiated ground truthing for 47 rare earth element (REE) targets at its Lake Chilwa Project, following promising results from aeromagnetic and radiometric surveys. The company is focusing on several high-priority targets for potential REE mineralization, and soil samples will be sent to Ireland for further analysis. Expert Russell Birrell has been appointed to assist with the soil geochemistry analysis, as part of Chilwa’s strategy to explore both mineral sands and rare earth elements.

