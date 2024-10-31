Chilwa Minerals Advances Rare Earth Exploration

Chilwa Minerals Ltd (AU:CHW) has released an update.

Chilwa Minerals Ltd has initiated ground truthing for 47 rare earth element (REE) targets at its Lake Chilwa Project, following promising results from aeromagnetic and radiometric surveys. The company is focusing on several high-priority targets for potential REE mineralization, and soil samples will be sent to Ireland for further analysis. Expert Russell Birrell has been appointed to assist with the soil geochemistry analysis, as part of Chilwa’s strategy to explore both mineral sands and rare earth elements.

For further insights into AU:CHW stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.