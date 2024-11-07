Chicago Atlantic reports Q3 adjusted EPS 56c, consensus 48c

Reports Q3 revenue $16.259M, consensus $14.93M. Peter Sack, Co-Chief Executive Officer, noted, “We have managed our portfolio and its maturities very well throughout 2024 with extensions, modifications and refinancings while improving credit quality and loan coverage. We knew this was the year to rise to this opportunity by sticking to our stringent underwriting and working collaboratively with our borrowers. I am pleased with how we have responded. A strong pipeline in both existing states and a growing number of new states that have recently added adult use, or soon to do so, keeps us well-positioned for the balance of the year and into 2025. With the increased liquidity generated by our recent unsecured note, we expect to put more of this accretive capital to work soon. Chicago Atlantic (REFI) remains at the forefront of this industry with the largest platform focused on cannabis, and we expect to continue to lead as a preferred capital partner.”

