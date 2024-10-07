CHH Stock to Gain From the Relaunch of Radisson Individuals

Since the acquisition of Radisson Hospitality in 2022, the growth trajectory of Choice Hotels International, Inc. CHH has gone up through the years. Further enhancing this growth path, the company recently announced the relaunch of Radisson Individuals in the Americas region as an upper upscale soft brand.



This strategic investment highlighted the company’s legacy as a pioneer of the soft brand segment and strengthened its product portfolio.

More on CHH’s New Investment

The relaunched Radisson Individuals brand in the Americas region focuses on full-service, boutique and independent hotels that highlight their distinctive local character and superior guest service. This strategic move follows Choice Hotel’s success in developing the industry's first soft brand, Ascend, thus opening doors for this new relaunch investment.



Radisson Individuals aims to spark the thrill of exploration, immersing guests in the distinct character of their surroundings while upholding its commitment to exceptional service. Every hotel under this brand will possess the essence of a vivid setting and characterful encounters and offer consistently outstanding service to its guests.



Furthermore, Choice Hotels will now extend this brand to the owners for the first time, marking another step in its expansion in the upper upscale tier at a time of rising consumer demand in this space.



Radisson Individuals is included in the company’s loyalty program, Choice Privileges, enabling more than 67 million members to earn and redeem points for reward nights.

CHH’s Focus on Radisson Hospitality

The acquisition of Radisson Hospitality added more than 67,000 Radisson Hotels Americas rooms to the company’s portfolio, paving a path for 12% growth in global room numbers. The initiative enabled it to expand its presence in the Canadian, Mexican, Caribbean and other key Americas markets.



Furthermore, since the digital integration in August 2023, the company witnessed a more than 30% surge in stays via domestic, direct online channels for Radisson Americas brands, with particularly robust growth for the Country Inn & Suites brand. The performance uptick post-integration is attracting increased commitments to new hotel developments. In the second quarter of 2024, Choice Hotels reported a 40% year-over-year rise in new applications for domestic franchise agreements for the Country Inn & Suites by Radisson brand.



The company is currently focused on the second phase of value creation from the Radisson acquisition, thereby aiming to expand the Radisson Americas portfolio in the Americas region.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Shares of this global hotel franchisor have gained 12.9% in the past three months, outperforming the Zacks Hotels and Motels industry’s 8.4% growth. Strong demand trends across the company’s diversified portfolio of brands and synergies through the Radisson Hotels Americas integration, along with international market reach expansion, are favoring the growth trajectory.

CHH’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Choice Hotels currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Here are some better-ranked stocks from the Consumer Discretionary sector.



Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited ATAT currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



ATAT has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 9.1%, on average. The stock has risen 62.7% in the past year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ATAT’s 2024 sales and earnings per share (EPS) indicates growth of 49.5% and 32.6%, respectively, from the year-ago levels.



DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. DDI currently sports a Zacks Rank of 1. DDI has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 22.1%, on average. The stock has surged 85.8% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DDI’s 2024 sales and EPS indicates an increase of 12.6% and 15.8%, respectively, from the year-ago levels.



Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. NCLH presently sports a Zacks Rank of 1. NCLH has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 5.7%, on average. The stock has gained 22.4% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NCLH’s 2024 sales and EPS indicates an increase of 9.9% and 127.1%, respectively, from the year-ago levels.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (CHH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. Sponsored ADR (DDI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (ATAT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.