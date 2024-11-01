News & Insights

Chewy to replace Stericycle in the S&P 400 at open on 11/6

November 01, 2024 — 05:25 pm EDT

Chewy (CHWY) will replace Stericycle (SRCL) in the S&P MidCap 400 effective prior to the opening of trading on Wednesday, November 6. S&P 500 constituent Waste Management (WM) is acquiring Stericycle in a deal expected to be completed soon, pending final closing conditions.

