Chewy to replace Stericycle in the S&P 400 at open on 11/6

Chewy (CHWY) will replace Stericycle (SRCL) in the S&P MidCap 400 effective prior to the opening of trading on Wednesday, November 6. S&P 500 constituent Waste Management (WM) is acquiring Stericycle in a deal expected to be completed soon, pending final closing conditions.
