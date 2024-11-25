Chewy price target raised to $40 from $35 at Baird

Baird raised the firm’s price target on Chewy (CHWY) to $40 from $35 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The firm previewed its quarter and remains comfortable with 3Q sales expectations and believe normal sequential margin seasonality suggests an upward bias to adj-EBITDA estimates. Looking forward, they expect a continued “measured” approach to guidance, but management should be able to bless Street estimates for 4Q.
