Chewy October sales look worse than expected, says Cleveland Research

Cleveland Research said in note to investors earlier that its checks suggests Q3 sales finished slightly below consensus at Chewy (CHWY), with sales growth in October appearing to moderate compared to the trend in August and September. Channel feedback suggests Chewy was lapping elevated promotional activity in October that led to some softer sales growth to finish the quarter, the firm told investors. Chewy shares are down $1.63, or nearly 5%, to $34.24 in early Friday trading.

