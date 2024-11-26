Chevron upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Citi

Citi analyst Alastair Syme upgraded Chevron (CVX) to Buy from Neutral with a price target of $185, up from $145. While the shares have bounced a little in the last two months, Chevron has still substantially underperformed key peer Exxon Mobil (XOM) through 2024, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says there is a valuation discount that should reach 20% to Exxon Mobil by 2026, “an historically wide gap between these two equities.” The discount positions investors to take a view around the unknown outcome of Chevron’s Hess arbitration in 2025, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Citi believes the downside “looks protected” while the upside is “significant.” Added to that is the potential of high-impact exploration in Namibia in the coming months, it adds.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on CVX:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.