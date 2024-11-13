News & Insights

Chesapeake Gold Battles Legal Setback in Mexico

November 13, 2024 — 08:05 pm EST

Chesapeake Gold (TSE:CKG) has released an update.

Chesapeake Gold Corp. is appealing a court ruling that dismissed its lawsuit to reinstate the San Vicente 3 mineral concession, which is crucial to its Metates project. The company is committed to advancing the Metates project, including developing proprietary technology and conducting environmental studies, despite legal challenges.

