Chesapeake Gold Battles Legal Setback in Mexico

Chesapeake Gold Corp. is appealing a court ruling that dismissed its lawsuit to reinstate the San Vicente 3 mineral concession, which is crucial to its Metates project. The company is committed to advancing the Metates project, including developing proprietary technology and conducting environmental studies, despite legal challenges.

