Cherish Sunshine Delays Key Shareholder Circular

Cherish Sunshine International Limited has announced a delay in sending out a crucial circular to shareholders, originally scheduled for no later than May 31, 2024. The circular is set to provide detailed information on the EPC Services Framework Agreement and the Master Purchase Framework Agreement, including recommendations from the Independent Board Committee and the Independent Financial Adviser. Due to the need for additional time to finalize the details, the new dispatch date is expected to be on or before June 21, 2024.

