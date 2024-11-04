Cheniere Partners Misses Earnings and Revenue Estimates in Q3

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. CQP recorded third-quarter 2024 earnings per unit of 84 cents, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 92 cents. The bottom line increased from 60 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Total quarterly revenues of $2.06 billion were lower than the year-ago quarter’s $2.13 billion. The top line also lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.09 billion.

Lower-than-expected quarterly earnings resulted from a higher cost of sales and a lower gross margin per MMBtu for delivered LNG. The negatives were partially offset by higher LNG volumes loaded.

Cheniere Partners sent 104 cargoes in the third quarter, up 4% from 100 in the year-ago period. The reported figure also beat our estimate of 103.

The total LNG volume in the quarter was 377 trillion British thermal units (TBtu), higher than the year-ago level of 359 TBtu and beating our estimate of 375 TBtu.

Adjusted EBITDA totaled $852 million, up 7% from the year-ago quarter’s $793 million. However, the figure missed our estimate of $922 million. The increase was primarily driven by higher volumes delivered, partially offset by a lower gross margin per MMBtu of delivered LNG from the prior-year level.

The cost of sales in the quarter amounted to $773 million, up from the year-ago period’s $682 million. The figure surpassed our estimate of $681 million. Yet, operating and maintenance expenses decreased to $200 million from $211 million in the third quarter of 2023 and missed our estimate of $214.3 million.

Total operating costs and expenses were $1.2 billion, up from $1.1 billion in the September-end quarter of 2023. The figure surpassed our estimate of $1.15 billion.

As of Sept. 30, 2024, the partnership had $331 million in cash and cash equivalents, and a net long-term debt of $14.8 billion.

The partnership reiterated its 2024 distribution guidance. It expects to distribute between $3.15 and $3.35 per common unit, with a base distribution of $3.10.

Cheniere Partners currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

