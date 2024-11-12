Chengdu SIWI Approves Key Resolutions at EGM

Chengdu Putian Telecommunications Cable Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:1202) has released an update.

Chengdu SIWI Science and Technology Company Limited held an Extraordinary General Meeting where all proposed resolutions, including the re-election and appointment of board directors and the approval of the 2024 Optical Cable and Electric Cable Component Manufacturing Framework Agreement, were unanimously passed. The meeting was attended by Chairman Ms. Li Tao, and the voting process was overseen by legal advisers, ensuring compliance with regulatory standards. These developments may indicate strong internal support and strategic planning for the company’s future activities.

