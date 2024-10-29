News & Insights

Chengdu Expressway Co. Reports Strong Nine-Month Financials

October 29, 2024 — 08:08 am EDT

Chengdu Expressway Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:1785) has released an update.

Chengdu Expressway Co., Ltd. announced its unaudited financial results for the nine months ending September 30, 2024, revealing a total asset value of approximately RMB 9.14 billion. The company’s current assets showed an increase, driven by trading financial assets and accounts receivable. This update provides insights into the company’s financial health and growth trajectory, capturing the interest of investors and stakeholders.

