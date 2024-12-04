News & Insights

Chengdu Expressway Announces Critical Shareholders Meeting

December 04, 2024 — 03:39 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Chengdu Expressway Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:1785) has released an update.

Chengdu Expressway Co., Ltd. has announced an Extraordinary General Meeting scheduled for December 27, 2024, to discuss and possibly approve a Supplemental Agreement to their existing Non-competition Agreement. This meeting is crucial for shareholders as it addresses key corporate governance and strategic collaboration matters. Shareholders are encouraged to participate and vote on this significant resolution.

