Chengdu Expressway Announces Critical Shareholders Meeting

Chengdu Expressway Co., Ltd. has announced an Extraordinary General Meeting scheduled for December 27, 2024, to discuss and possibly approve a Supplemental Agreement to their existing Non-competition Agreement. This meeting is crucial for shareholders as it addresses key corporate governance and strategic collaboration matters. Shareholders are encouraged to participate and vote on this significant resolution.

