Chengdu Expressway Announces Critical Shareholders Meeting

Chengdu Expressway Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:1785) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Chengdu Expressway Co., Ltd. has announced an Extraordinary General Meeting scheduled for December 27, 2024, to discuss and possibly approve a Supplemental Agreement to their existing Non-competition Agreement. This meeting is crucial for shareholders as it addresses key corporate governance and strategic collaboration matters. Shareholders are encouraged to participate and vote on this significant resolution.
For further insights into HK:1785 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Can MicroStrategy Stock Reach Around $1,000? Here’s What This Investor Expects
- Bank of America Chimes in on Intel Stock, Warning of a Bumpy Road Ahead
- ‘Don’t Jump on the Bandwagon,’ Says J.P. Morgan About Super Micro Computer Stock
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.