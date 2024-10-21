News & Insights

Chen Xing Secures Strategic Land in Taiyuan

October 21, 2024 — 10:38 am EDT

Chen Xing Development Holdings Limited (HK:2286) has released an update.

Chen Xing Development Holdings Limited has secured land use rights for two significant parcels in Taiyuan’s Jiancaoping District, marking a major development opportunity. The acquisition, valued at approximately RMB 544.1 million, involves a mix of residential and commercial usage. The transaction is supported by government reimbursement, paving the way for future expansion.

